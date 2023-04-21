110 ° Day Contest
2 men critically hurt in rollover crash in Phoenix

Extensive police presence was seen near 18th Street and Northern.
Extensive police presence was seen near 18th Street and Northern.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition at a Phoenix-area hospital after a crash late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the area of 18th Street and Northern Avenue. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in the crash. Video from the scene showed two cars had rolled over, with one completely flipped upside down with burn damage throughout the vehicle. Two men identified as being in their 30s were taken to the hospital.

One victim’s injuries were described as “extremely critical” while the other victim’s injuries were described as “critical.” Details on what led up to the crash have not been released. An investigation remains underway.

