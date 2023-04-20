‘You don’t want to be your own enemy:’ Why a Phoenix Airbnb host will never create chores list for guests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you stay at Happy Hooves in Phoenix, don’t worry about stripping the sheets and starting a load of laundry, and don’t worry if you leave dirty dishes in the sink.

“I’m kind of that hybrid between Airbnb and bed and breakfast,” said Jesse Pekarek, owner of the short-term rental. “I like to make my guests fresh-squeezed orange juice from our trees. I go to our local bakery and every morning try to have a different surprise.”

Pekarek opened the short-term rental on Airbnb and VRBO less than a year ago. It’s his dream come true to host visitors at his non-profit animal sanctuary in the heart of Phoenix. “I thought this would be a great way for people to get away from stress, unwind, and just get a taste of what it feels like to be around horses, miniature cows, and donkeys and see if it might be a place where people can find some healing,” he said.

Visitors may have a no maintenance stay at Happy Hooves, but other Airbnb hosts have lists of chores on top of climbing cleaning fees. The pricey trend has prompted spirited debates on social media. Some Airbnb hosts worry too many add-ons will push people back to hotels, while others say fees and chores ensure better renters and better experiences.

A new Forbes report shows, on average across the country, Airbnb customers face an extra 36% in fees on top of nightly rates. Those include the company’s service fees, the host’s cleaning fees, and taxes. In Phoenix, the average is an extra 47% in fees. “There’s a big push-back toward Airbnb,” said Toni Perkins-Southam, the deputy editor of credit cards and travel rewards at Forbes. “All of these together can be a really significant increase in the average nightly rate.”

Perkins-Southam says consumers are craving transparency in pricing. “The problem is it’s not really straight across the board. Different places charge different cleaning fees, so you might think, ‘Hey, this room is only $60 a night. That’s such a good deal,’ and the reality is once you get all the fees tacked on, that other place that was $100 actually ends up being cheaper,” she said.

Recently, Airbnb began rolling out a total pricing option. Airbnb’s customers can now choose to have the company display the total price before taxes, but you have to choose the search option. The company is also trying to tackle concerns about chores. “Guests should not have to do unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming when leaving their Airbnb,” the company told On Your Side in a statement. “But we think it’s reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors—just like they would when leaving their own home.”

There is a modest cleaning fee for Happy Hooves. It’s about $50, and Pekarek says there will never be a checklist of chores for his guests. “You don’t want to be your own enemy be deterring people from booking an Airbnb versus a hotel,” he said. “They’re on vacation. Don’t make them do your chores. This is what they’re paying you for.” If hosts have a list of checkout requests, Airbnb says guests should be able to see those tasks before they book.

