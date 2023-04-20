110 ° Day Contest
Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving officers in north Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in the hospital after a shooting involving officers in north Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led up to the shooting near 28th Drive and Laurel Lane, south of Cactus Road. No officers were hurt.

Arizona’s Family is working to find out more details.

