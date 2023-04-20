Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving officers in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in the hospital after a shooting involving officers in north Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led up to the shooting near 28th Drive and Laurel Lane, south of Cactus Road. No officers were hurt.

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 28th Drive and Laurel Lane. Officers are uninjured. Suspect is down and currently being transported to the hospital. PIO enroute. Staging location to follow. pic.twitter.com/AAxRxj1RJ9 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 20, 2023

Arizona’s Family is working to find out more details.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.