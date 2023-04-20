Suspect arrested for random Glendale stabbing also accused of injuring little brother

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was randomly attacked with a knife last week. That suspect, 21-year-old Davante Carter, was linked to the crime after he allegedly stabbed his own younger brother this week.

Court paperwork show that on Wednesday, officers were called out to a neighborhood near 57th Avenue and Bell Road. That’s where someone reported that Carter had stabbed his little brother with a large blade. According to two witnesses, Carter reportedly had walked away covered in blood while still holding a knife. After officers arrived, Carter was arrested, with the sibling rushed to a hospital for stab wounds to his back and hand.

In an interview with detectives at the time, Carter reportedly said he believed his brother was talking badly about him and was going to rape him. He said that he heard loud voices in his head, making him grab a knife from the kitchen; however, clarifying to detectives that he did not want to kill his brother, but just stab him. Documents say Carter has been previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Authorities soon began connecting the dots to a stabbing just a few houses away that happened last Tuesday, April 11. Earlier this week, Arizona’s Family spoke exclusively with the victim in that case. “I’m actually lucky,” Steve Shaeffer told reporter Jason Barry. “I had a guardian angel watching over me because it missed my spinal cord by half an inch, and it missed everything inside.

In the earlier stabbing, Ring surveillance video from a neighbor’s house shows Schaeffer standing behind his truck when someone, matching Carter’s description, sneaks up and stabs him with a big knife. Amazingly, Schaeffer was able to walk over to a neighbor to get help with the knife still in his back.

After Carter was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother, Schaeffer was able to pick him out of a photo lineup. Later, another interview was conducted where Carter said he was humiliated and needed to kill himself before telling police that he stabbed someone because his “family didn’t give a s***” about him.

Detectives asked him on a scale of 0-10 whether he would re-offend; where 10 would be certain to stab again. Carter gave himself a “2.” Carter also told authorities that he understood he could have killed someone and caused pain but “didn’t really care,” according to court docs. However, He said he might have cared if a victim died.

Carter now faces multiple charges related to both incidents.

