Sunshine + breeziness across Arizona today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 50s will warm to the mid-80s in the Valley today under sunny skies. Winds out of the northeast this morning switch to a westerly direction this afternoon and stay breezy between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Breezy afternoons continue for the high country of our state as well all the way through the weekend. Temperatures are also slowly warm with mild days ahead for the mountain communities. The next chance of showers there is early next week when a slight chance of showers and high-base thunderstorms is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

For the Valley, an existing trough leaves us with a dry air mass. Abundant sunshine and a slow warming trend are on tap for the weekend. Look for a high temperature near 90 degrees for your Friday, with the mid-90s likely both Saturday and Sunday. This isn’t record territory, but is certainly above our normal highs for this time of year, which would typically be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week, temperatures look to come down slightly but stay above average in the low 90s. Morning temperatures stay col for the next week in the 60s and no rain is expected in the deserts of the state.

