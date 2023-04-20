110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sunshine + breeziness across Arizona today

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 50s will warm to the mid-80s in the Valley today under sunny skies. Winds out of the northeast this morning switch to a westerly direction this afternoon and stay breezy between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Breezy afternoons continue for the high country of our state as well all the way through the weekend. Temperatures are also slowly warm with mild days ahead for the mountain communities. The next chance of showers there is early next week when a slight chance of showers and high-base thunderstorms is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

For the Valley, an existing trough leaves us with a dry air mass. Abundant sunshine and a slow warming trend are on tap for the weekend. Look for a high temperature near 90 degrees for your Friday, with the mid-90s likely both Saturday and Sunday. This isn’t record territory, but is certainly above our normal highs for this time of year, which would typically be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week, temperatures look to come down slightly but stay above average in the low 90s. Morning temperatures stay col for the next week in the 60s and no rain is expected in the deserts of the state.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close

Latest News

A Wind Advisory for northeast Arizona and a Red Flag Warning in the southeast corner of the...
A terrific Thursday on tap!
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 4/19/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Wednesday 04/19/2023
.
Windy Wednesday with below average temps for Arizona