110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Retired teacher who tutors in Phoenix wins Pay It Forward award

Because of her hard work, the staff at Palomino wanted to Pay It Forward to Kovacs.
Because of her hard work, the staff at Palomino wanted to Pay It Forward to Kovacs.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward to Esther Kovacs at Palomino Primary School. She has been a volunteer tutor there for more than 10 years. Her friend, Marisha Geraghty, nominated her. “Well, Esther is amazing. I started five years ago and she was in the program with me. She has been with the program for 10 years and she is instrumental in this program. She’s a great tutor who’s a retired teacher and she just loves children, but she is also a great mentor for our tutors,” Geraghty said.

Kovacs is a retired teacher that wanted to continue to help in schools. This is especially helpful for the teachers at her elementary school. Because of her hard work, the staff at Palomino wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

Shaun and Deborah Chambers run a race company called Run Your Race AZ that started eight years ago.

As Kovacs walked into the room, we surprised her. “We are so greatfull for what you do for our students and we are so happy to be able to say thank you,” Geraghty said. “I am so thankful to work for so many wonderful people,” Kovacs replied. “You’re our Pay It Forward winner and get $500,” said Geraghty.

Not only does she provide reading skills to students, Kovacs also is one of the top volunteer recruiters. She helps find even more people to help students improve their reading skills. Kovacs has a warm and kind personality that makes her a student favorite, and she loves helping these young kids.

“It’s wonderful and it just fills your heart with joy. And you get to see them grow and learn these words and grow into little second graders,” Kovacs said. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a form on our community page.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles

Latest News

Pool barriers help mitigate child drowning deaths.
Child Crisis Arizona offers low-income Maricopa County families free pool barriers
Brooke got the surprise news while at Sonoran Sky Elementary School with her classmates and...
Scottsdale girl gets top honors for essay contest win
Scottsdale girl gets top honors for essay contest win
Over the Edge Challenge participants are raising money for Special Olympics Arizona.
Over the Edge Challenge raising money for Special Olympics Arizona