Retired teacher who tutors in Phoenix wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward to Esther Kovacs at Palomino Primary School. She has been a volunteer tutor there for more than 10 years. Her friend, Marisha Geraghty, nominated her. “Well, Esther is amazing. I started five years ago and she was in the program with me. She has been with the program for 10 years and she is instrumental in this program. She’s a great tutor who’s a retired teacher and she just loves children, but she is also a great mentor for our tutors,” Geraghty said.

Kovacs is a retired teacher that wanted to continue to help in schools. This is especially helpful for the teachers at her elementary school. Because of her hard work, the staff at Palomino wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

As Kovacs walked into the room, we surprised her. “We are so greatfull for what you do for our students and we are so happy to be able to say thank you,” Geraghty said. “I am so thankful to work for so many wonderful people,” Kovacs replied. “You’re our Pay It Forward winner and get $500,” said Geraghty.

Not only does she provide reading skills to students, Kovacs also is one of the top volunteer recruiters. She helps find even more people to help students improve their reading skills. Kovacs has a warm and kind personality that makes her a student favorite, and she loves helping these young kids.

"It's wonderful and it just fills your heart with joy. And you get to see them grow and learn these words and grow into little second graders," Kovacs said.

