Police searching for man accused of shooting, killing cousin at Phoenix motel

Police say Williamson shot his cousin and then took off.
Police say Williamson shot his cousin and then took off.(Phoenix Police Department/Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers are searching for a man accused of killing his cousin at a Phoenix motel earlier this week. Detectives say the shooter, 17-year-old Sir Amir Williamson, is still on the run.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near 23rd and Alice avenues, just off Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue. Investigators say Williamson and his cousin, 18-year-old Elijah Johnson, argued inside the motel room before Williamson shot him and took off. Police arrived to find Johnson injured on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if they want to remain anonymous. Williamson is considered armed and dangerous, so police advise people not to go up to him and call 911 immediately.

