Phoenix Denny’s worker with intellectual disabilities celebrates milestone

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Barney loves Denny’s so much that he’s worked at the same location in central Phoenix for 45 years and celebrated his anniversary on Wednesday. He loves it because they hire people just like him, fostering an environment of inclusion and acceptance for those with intellectual disabilities. When asked if he was excited for today, Barney had a simple reply. “Oh yeah. Yep!” Barney said.

When most people go to a restaurant, they go for the food. “The vast majority of people come in just to see him,” said Joe Woods, the general manager of the Denny’s on Camelback and Seventh Street. Barney’s caretaker agrees. “The neighborhood started calling this at Seventh Street and Camelback, Barney’s Denny’s,” said Max McQueen, Barney’s caretaker.

At 78 years old, Barney officially holds the record for working the longest at one Denny’s location. “If he sees a dirty table, he’s gonna clean it. He is better than everybody,” said Woods.

Ahja Wilson, 11, and her mom recently published a children's called "Will the World be Mean to a Little Tree."

Barney, an incredible busser, is also the first person this Denny’s has hired with intellectual disabilities. “This is not a sympathy job. Barney works hard and if he didn’t do the job, he wouldn’t have a job,” McQueen said.

But he’s already proved he won’t be the last. “He was really a pioneer because when they saw that one person with disabilities did such a good job, they weren’t so hesitant to hire anybody else,” said McQueen.

On Wednesday, his 45th-anniversary party brought people from all over the Valley to celebrate this milestone. He brings a new meaning to service with a smile. “He is a pretty funny guy and he is extremely polite and extremely helpful so his aura just drags people to him,” said Woods. Though Barney is a man of few words, it’s easy to tell bussing silver-dollar pancakes makes him feel like a million bucks.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.