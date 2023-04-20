New data shows record-breaking snowfall totals for northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you thought northern Arizona saw much more snowfall than in years past, you are correct. New numbers from the National Weather Service Flagstaff show the record-breaking snow pummeled cities such as Flagstaff, Williams, Show Low and more.

NWS Flagstaff says the numbers aren’t official yet, as it can still snow into May at high elevations. However, between Oct. 1, 2022, to April 15, 2023, Flagstaff recorded just over 163 inches of snow compared to the average of 87 inches. Williams also saw staggering numbers, coming in at just under 140 inches, over twice the average of 63.3 inches. Show Low also got over 61 inches of snow, more than three times the normal 19 inches.

Here are the latest seasonal snowfall totals. These may not be 'Final' just yet as it can still snow well into May at the higher elevations. For example, Flagstaff has recorded measurable snow from now through the end of the season 82 out of 123 years! #AZwx pic.twitter.com/x5VUfMSYQo — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) April 19, 2023

The unexpected winter weather has also affected the Grand Canyon. The North Rim received just under 228 inches of snow, the second-highest snowfall total. The record is 305 inches, set in 1978-79. Hikers will have to wait before they want to visit the north side of the national park. Popular trails and campgrounds, such as the North Kaibab Trail and Cottonwood Campground, were heavily damaged by rocks and landslides. In a typical year, the North Rim opens on May 15, but employees are still working to clear the trails and roads due to the record-setting snowfall. Beginning June 2, the Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim will be back open, and mule ride services will resume. The North Rim campground will be ready for the public a week later. For more information on reopenings, click or tap here.

Grand Canyon North Rim has received 227.7", normal is 126.2". This is the 2nd highest total on record with data back to 1925. The record total is 305" in 1978-79. — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) April 19, 2023

The winter season didn’t just stop in the High Country, though. In early March, north Scottsdale and Cave Creek saw the desert landscape turn into a winter wonderland. Snow could be seen in the Superstition and Usery mountains. To kick off January, viewers captured photos of mountains covered with snow in Gap, Arizona, located in the Navajo Nation.

However, the snow created a flooded mess in many neighborhoods. Last week, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a declaration of emergency to provide funds to help Yavapai County towns and cities devastated by flooding damage. On March 15, Neighborhoods in Camp Verde, Sedona, Rimrock and Lake Montezuma were also forced to evacuate because snowmelt and rain led to heavy flooding. Just over a week later, the floodwaters hit Paulden, Cornville and Sedona as roads and bridges were swept away, leaving many stranded.

