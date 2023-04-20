Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix eateries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 19, 2023:
Hi 5 Tea Lounge - 225 W. Warner Road, Chandler
3 violations
- Ant killer next to water heater
- No towels at hand wash sink
- Cooling unit not cold enough
Taste of Thai - 3738 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Raw pork stored over raw steaks
- White and green fuzzy organic matter on baked beans
- Employee drinks above prep table
Good Time Charli’s - 6045 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
3 violations
- Enchilada sauce kept 11 days past discard date
- Lots of food debris under prep areas
- No soap at hand wash sink
Union Grill and Tap - 1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
4 violations
- Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
- Artichoke dip out of temperature
- Mushrooms and sliced turkey kept past discard date
- Pot roast not stored properly
Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Sardella’s Pizza & Wings - 4212 W Cactus Road, Phoenix
Organ Stop Pizza - 1149 E. Southern Ave, Mesa
Venice Pizza - 4645 W. Maryland Ave, Glendale
In N Out Burger - 7467 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
Wildflower Bread Company - 3425 E Baseline Road, Gilbert
Filiberto’s - 930 E. Pecos Road, Chandler
See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.