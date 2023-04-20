Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix eateries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 19, 2023:

Hi 5 Tea Lounge - 225 W. Warner Road, Chandler

3 violations

Ant killer next to water heater

No towels at hand wash sink

Cooling unit not cold enough

Taste of Thai - 3738 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

Raw pork stored over raw steaks

White and green fuzzy organic matter on baked beans

Employee drinks above prep table

Good Time Charli’s - 6045 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

Enchilada sauce kept 11 days past discard date

Lots of food debris under prep areas

No soap at hand wash sink

Union Grill and Tap - 1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

4 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

Artichoke dip out of temperature

Mushrooms and sliced turkey kept past discard date

Pot roast not stored properly

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Sardella’s Pizza & Wings - 4212 W Cactus Road, Phoenix

Organ Stop Pizza - 1149 E. Southern Ave, Mesa

Venice Pizza - 4645 W. Maryland Ave, Glendale

In N Out Burger - 7467 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

Wildflower Bread Company - 3425 E Baseline Road, Gilbert

Filiberto’s - 930 E. Pecos Road, Chandler

