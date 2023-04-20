Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix eateries

Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
By Jason Barry
Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 19, 2023:

Hi 5 Tea Lounge - 225 W. Warner Road, Chandler

3 violations

  • Ant killer next to water heater
  • No towels at hand wash sink
  • Cooling unit not cold enough

Taste of Thai - 3738 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Raw pork stored over raw steaks
  • White and green fuzzy organic matter on baked beans
  • Employee drinks above prep table

Good Time Charli’s - 6045 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

  • Enchilada sauce kept 11 days past discard date
  • Lots of food debris under prep areas
  • No soap at hand wash sink

Union Grill and Tap - 1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

4 violations

  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
  • Artichoke dip out of temperature
  • Mushrooms and sliced turkey kept past discard date
  • Pot roast not stored properly

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Sardella’s Pizza & Wings - 4212 W Cactus Road, Phoenix

Organ Stop Pizza - 1149 E. Southern Ave, Mesa

Venice Pizza - 4645 W. Maryland Ave, Glendale

In N Out Burger - 7467 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

Wildflower Bread Company - 3425 E Baseline Road, Gilbert

Filiberto’s - 930 E. Pecos Road, Chandler

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

