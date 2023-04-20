110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Legal marijuana generates over $255 million in tax revenue for Arizona

It's 4/20 -- and as many get ready to toke up, we're taking a look at how much tax revenue has been generated by weed.
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreation use of Marijuana has been legal for nearly three years, and the Arizona Department of Revenue reports its tax revenue has skyrocketed.

Since the passing of Proposition 207, which added excise tax on Adult-use cannabis purchases, $74,386,954 were collected from both medical and recreation sales However, throughout 2022, the plant’s sales saw a nearly $200,000,000 bump with total tax revenue of $255,997,918.

The numbers, clearly show traction when it comes to buying marijuana, the Arizona Dispensary Association Executive Director, Ann Torrez, says the revenue is dispersed to several Arizona agencies.

“The Phoenix Police Department since February 2021, received $12 million. Fire Department received $7 million. I mean, that’s a substantial amount of additional funding for those who protect the community and our environment in so many ways,” Torrez said, “Maricopa Community College received $48 million dollars since 2021. Through the excise tax that’s provided with cannabis purchases.”

On top of the tax revenue allocated across the state, local dispensaries have seen a major boost since the drug was legalized recreationally.

According to Sol Flower Wellness Center in Tempe, they’ve seen a 30% increase in transactions and customers. Being one of over 140 dispensaries across the state, the Director of Retail Operations at Copperstate Farms credits the boost to cannabis being more widely accepted.

“We see firemen, we see teachers, police officers that come into the facilities, asking questions. Just being cannabis curious,” Dan Hayden of Copperstate Farms said, “recently we talked with poison control and different agencies within the state, so I think socially it is being accepted but it is also required that people start accepting it as well.”

The dispensary is one of over 169 licenses issued in Arizona. To sell cannabis, you can get medical, rural, dual-use, and single-use licenses.

Along with a wider variety of customers, diversity in product sales, and being more socially accepted, both the dispensary and the state Dispensary Association anticipate more dispensaries opening up in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close

Latest News

Before Imelda Hartley opened her restaurant 'Happy Tamales,' she made them in her home and sold...
Gov. Hobbs vetoes bipartisan bill legalizing sale of hot home-cooked food
Gov. Hobbs vetoes bipartisan home kitchen food bill
Cyber Ninjas oversaw the handcount of 2.1 million ballots cast in the 2020 election in Maricopa...
Arizona Senate agrees to pay $153K settlement over 2020 election audit
Gov. Hobbs breaks veto record for year