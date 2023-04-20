110 ° Day Contest
High ozone Friday leading into a weekend warm up

Winds this afternoon are breezy, between 10 and 15 miles per hour.
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our day today with lows in the 50s, with plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will be near our average high temperature of 86 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build over our region and start to warm things up in the lower 90s for Friday. With the calm conditions and stagnant air, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for tomorrow. High ozone can cause breathing difficulties for children and other adults, and the agency is asking folks to limit gas-powered equipment.

For the weekend, it looks like temperatures will stay well above average, with highs in the mid-90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Looks like our air conditioning units will be kicking in this weekend.

Starting Monday, another low pressure system will pass north of our state and cool things back down to the upper 80s on Tuesday. We are expecting winds to pick up as well Monday and Tuesday as this low passes by.

