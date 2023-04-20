Glendale girl gets top honors for essay contest win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley girl is getting top honors for her big heart and her writing skills. And that is Something Good! Even more exciting, she got the surprise news while at Sonoran Sky Elementary School in Glendale with her classmates and parents.

Members of the Be Kind People Project showed up at the school with balloons and prizes for Brooke Olges, as she stood out from hundreds of essay submissions from across 23 states. And Brooke was thrilled to find out she’s the second-place winner in the third through fifth grade category in the a national essay contest.

For the Make a Difference National Essay Contest, the Be Kind People Project asked students to write about what it means to be kind. They’ve been doing this for the last eight years to encourage kids to be good stewards and allow them to demonstrate how they can make a difference in their community.

“Some positive acts I will always do are smiling and giving people the benefit of the doubt,” Brooke said. “When I come to school, I always try to be in a good mood and spread positivity to the people around me.”

Brooke’s teacher and parents couldn’t be prouder. “After reading her essay, it was fantastic,” said Crissy Malouf, Brooke’s teacher. “She’s an excellent writer and it takes everything we talk about seriously and to heart.”

Against all other states, four Arizona students came in either in second place or received an honorable mention. Those other winners include Valentina from Scottsdale, Aarna of Chandler and JT, also from Chandler. Congratulations!

