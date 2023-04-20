Gilbert HOA citing lack of communication regarding nearby development changes

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The future of a 10-acre plot of land has sprouted headaches for a Gilbert neighborhood. “I hope that the town of Gilbert, the council, will actually hear what the people are saying that there needs to be a change,” said Trent Grossarth, who lives in the Vintage Ranch neighborhood.

For years a plot of land across the street was originally zoned for general office space, something Grossarth said was OK with his neighborhood. However, things changed in November last year when Gilbert approved Nationwide Realty Investments’ move to rezone the land for multi-family housing. Grossarth said they weren’t aware of it until they felt it was too late to have their voices heard. “We feel like there was not a proper notification of what was really going in and no communication from the developer,” he explained.

According to Gilbert’s development code, developers must notify homes within 300 feet about rezoning and design plans and inform HOAs within 1,000 feet. This includes Vintage Ranch, and these notices must lead to meetings to discuss the project. Grossarth said their HOA wasn’t given any notice on previous meetings besides a recent one in April.

Nationwide Realty Investments sent a statement to Arizona’s Family: “The applicant complied with the Town of Gilbert’s public hearing requirements including all required neighbor meetings, notice mailings and site postings.”

The town of Gilbert also released a statement regarding the concerns.

”The Town has been made aware of the concern that the required notice was not completed, and has reviewed the notice that was provided related to the zoning application. Before the public hearing, the applicant provided a list of the property owners and HOAs that were notified along with an affidavit indicating the required notices were sent by mail or email. The only HOAs within the required 1000 feet for notification are Allen Ranch and Vintage Ranch, and both were included on the list of properties that were sent a notice from the applicant.”

Grossarth claimed the only notice their HOA received was a few weeks ago about a meeting earlier this month, which he felt wasn’t enough to address all of their concerns. “Look, we understand that this is your land and you have a right to develop, but please take into consideration our concerns, whether it be traffic or safety, and in this situation there was no communication what so ever,” he said.

The neighborhood is filing a petition with the town on the project. They feel this might be their best chance for officials to listen to them.

