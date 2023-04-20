Gilbert has the highest median income in Arizona

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert. It’s a town built from humble beginnings that has exploded into a popular, young, and now affluent East Valley suburb for those in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

According to an analysis from SmartAsset, Gilbert’s median income sits at $104,802, which is about $7,000 more than the high-end suburb of Scottsdale. The report says the estimated household income for the area is between $70,217 and $209,604. By contrast, Scottsdale’s middle class ranges from $66,395 and $198,194.

Once considered the “Hay Capital of the World” and known as a prime agricultural community, Gilbert has exploded to a population of about 273,000 people and 75,000+ housing units. In short, it is no longer the farming town it was when it was incorporated in 1920. In fact, it is officially the largest town in the United States, now within spitting distance of Scottsdale, which has derived a “high-end” personality from the media, celebrities, and Arizonans alike.

The adjacent city of Chandler rounded out the top 10 with a slightly lower salary range and an average home value of $492,000.

What does Arizona’s middle class look like on a state-by-state basis?

Families in our State 48 tend to have lower middle-class incomes than those in our neighboring states. However, it’s important to note that the cost of living and tax rates in several communities are much higher than in Arizona. In California, the median income stands at $84,907 compared to Arizona’s $69,056. New Mexico, however, is even lower at $53,992.

To see the full report, click/tap here.

