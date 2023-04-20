Emaciated pup found near Phoenix dumpster nurtured back to health, ready for adoption

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Meet Lucky, a Great Dane mix that was found near a dumpster in Phoenix in early February. At the time, he was all bones and could barely stand on his own. Luckily, a good Samaritan found him and took him to a veterinary clinic, which alerted the Arizona Humane Society.

AHS veterinarians examined the poor puppy and found that he was suffering from dehydration, abrasions and sores throughout his body, and technicians assessed that he had a Body Score Condition of 1 out of 9 (1 being the worse possible score). But against the odds, the trauma hospital was able to nurture Lucky back to health and two months later, he’s gained 40 lbs. Now the 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption at the AHS South Mountain Campus. See Lucky and other available pets ready for adoption here.

If you’ve been looking to adopt a dog but the only thing holding you back is the adoption fee, then you’re in luck. From today through the end of the day Friday, the Arizona Humane Society will waive their adoption fee for dogs weighing 50 lbs. and over. The animal welfare organization is currently experiencing a full house at their Dog Adoption and Trauma Hospital Kennels and needs to make room to house and save other dogs in need, just like Lucky.

If you would like to adopt Lucky or any other of the rescues, you can visit the Arizona Human Society adoption page and find your sweetheart.

