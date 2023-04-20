D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner designated for assignment, sources say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears Madison Bumgarner’s time with the Arizona Diamondbacks has ended. That’s according to an MLB.com source, who says the left-handed pitcher was designated for assignment Thursday morning following a blowout 14-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bumgarner’s removal from the roster serves as a big financial loss for the team. The three-time World Series champion signed an $85 million deal with Arizona prior to the 2020 season, and he’s still owed $37 million over this season and next year.

Even with Bumgarner’s struggles, the D-backs remain in first place in the NL West with an 11-8 record.

