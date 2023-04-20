110 ° Day Contest
D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner designated for assignment, sources say

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the first inning of a...
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears Madison Bumgarner’s time with the Arizona Diamondbacks has ended. That’s according to an MLB.com source, who says the left-handed pitcher was designated for assignment Thursday morning following a blowout 14-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bumgarner’s removal from the roster serves as a big financial loss for the team. The three-time World Series champion signed an $85 million deal with Arizona prior to the 2020 season, and he’s still owed $37 million over this season and next year.

Even with Bumgarner’s struggles, the D-backs remain in first place in the NL West with an 11-8 record.

