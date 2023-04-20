Clippers’ Leonard ruled out for Game 3 of NBA Playoffs vs. Suns, reports say
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Thursday night’s NBA Playoffs game versus the Phoenix Suns due to a sprained right knee, ESPN reports.
A source tells ESPN that Leonard aggravated his knee in Game 1 on Sunday, played through it during Game 2 on Tuesday and will now be day-to-day ahead of Game 4.
The Suns take on the Clippers for Game 3 in Los Angeles Thursday night with the first-round series currently tied 1-1. Game 4 on Saturday will also be played in L.A. before coming back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Tuesday.
