Clippers’ Leonard ruled out for Game 3 of NBA Playoffs vs. Suns, reports say

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) and forward Kevin Durant during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Thursday night’s NBA Playoffs game versus the Phoenix Suns due to a sprained right knee, ESPN reports.

A source tells ESPN that Leonard aggravated his knee in Game 1 on Sunday, played through it during Game 2 on Tuesday and will now be day-to-day ahead of Game 4.

The Suns take on the Clippers for Game 3 in Los Angeles Thursday night with the first-round series currently tied 1-1. Game 4 on Saturday will also be played in L.A. before coming back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Tuesday.

