Chase ends with troopers arresting Oklahoma murder suspect outside of Holbrook

HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a chase ended with an Oklahoma murder suspect taken into custody when he crashed outside of Holbrook earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Tawann Richardson was wanted for a homicide in Oklahoma and a parole violation out of Texas.

On Monday, just after 3:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were informed that Richardson was coming from New Mexico and driving on Interstate 40 in a Toyota Camry with an Oklahoma license plate. A trooper tried to pull over Richardson, but he continued driving, investigators said. Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies deflated Richardson’s tires, and he lost control of the car. He then went off the road and crashed into some bushes in a median roughly 34 miles outside of Holbrook.

Richardson and a woman inside the car were arrested. He was booked for the warrants and also faces a felony charge of unlawful flight from law enforcement. DPS didn’t say what happened to the woman.

