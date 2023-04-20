Brush fire threatens homes, evacuations underway in Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) —Wednesday’s weather is helping fuel a fast-moving brush fire that is threatening homes in Tonopah and sparking evacuations. According to Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Division Chief Ashley Losch, dozens of firefighters are battling the flames of the Southern Fire near 321st Avenue and Baseline Road. Three homes and livestock are in danger. The fire has moved across Baseline Road, so evacuations are underway, Losch said. Twenty-five mile per hour winds are fanning the flames toward the houses.

Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the fire has burned about 65 acres. Crews are working to keep it out of the Hassayampa River. No one is hurt. It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

#AZForestry responding to #SouthernFire near 321st Ave & Baseline, approx 16 mi. SE Tonopah. Fire is estimated 65 acres w/moderate rate of spread. Crews working to secure nearby property & keep it out of Hassayampa River bottom. Map approx location. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/boH4cFmcRf — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 20, 2023

