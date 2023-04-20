Brush fire threatens homes, evacuations underway in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) —Wednesday’s weather is helping fuel a fast-moving brush fire that is threatening homes in Tonopah and sparking evacuations. According to Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Division Chief Ashley Losch, dozens of firefighters are battling the flames of the Southern Fire near 321st Avenue and Baseline Road. Three homes and livestock are in danger. The fire has moved across Baseline Road, so evacuations are underway, Losch said. Twenty-five mile per hour winds are fanning the flames toward the houses.
Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the fire has burned about 65 acres. Crews are working to keep it out of the Hassayampa River. No one is hurt. It’s unclear what sparked the fire.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.