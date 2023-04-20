110 ° Day Contest
Alleged red light runner arrested after hitting bicyclist in Phoenix

Police said the driver ran a red light before hitting the bicyclist.
Police said the driver ran a red light before hitting the bicyclist.(Citizen App)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pickup truck driver is facing a felony charge after running a red light and hitting a bicyclist in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. Just after 11 a.m., officers were called out to the collision near Central Avenue and Grand Canal, just south of Camelback Road. Emergency crews arrived and rushed the bicyclist to the hospital. He’s in critical condition, investigators said.

Officers say the pickup truck driver, 24-year-old Rainer Perez Cordero, ran a red light and struck the bicyclist in the crosswalk across Central Avenue. Cordero stayed on the scene, and investigators said they discovered he didn’t have a driver’s license. He was arrested and booked on a felony charge for being involved in a serious collision without a license. The investigation is ongoing.

