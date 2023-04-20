$50K Powerball Ticket sold at Circle K in Cave Creek

110 ° Day Contest
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone in the Valley just got a little richer this morning.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was recently sold at the Circle K on Cave Creek Road, just off Tatum Boulevard. That ticket matched four of the five numbers and matched the associated Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 4, 11, 21, 38, 64, and Powerball: 11.

Powerball officials say the overall jackpot was won by someone in Ohio. The lottery has now reset to $20 million.

