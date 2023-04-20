2 teens hospitalized after being shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two teens are in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Just before 8: 30 p.m., officers arrived near 13th and Taylor streets and found two teen boys shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting originally happened near 13th and Van Buren streets, nearly half a mile from where the boys were found. No suspects have been identified. Detectives are still working to find out what led up to the crime.

