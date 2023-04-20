110 ° Day Contest
2 teens hospitalized after being shot in Phoenix

Investigators say the shooting originally happened near 13th and Van Buren streets, nearly half a mile from where the boys were found.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two teens are in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Just before 8: 30 p.m., officers arrived near 13th and Taylor streets and found two teen boys shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting originally happened near 13th and Van Buren streets, nearly half a mile from where the boys were found. No suspects have been identified. Detectives are still working to find out what led up to the crime.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

