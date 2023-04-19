Young girl escapes after mom attacked by man hiding in closet, Mesa police say

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody, accused of breaking into a Mesa home and hiding in a closet before attacking the woman who lives there.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, a 10-year-old girl called 911 and said a man she didn’t know was holding a gun to her mother’s head. The man, later identified as 42-year-old Reyes Vender, reportedly told the girl to “get out of the house before I shoot you.”

Court documents describe what happened next. A Mesa police officer arrived at the home on Marilyn Avenue, near Horne and Broadway, about a minute after the 911 call and found the young girl waiting outside. The officer went to the front door and yelled for anyone inside to announce themselves. The officer noticed a bedroom door slowly open, then saw the woman and Vender. The officer told both to come out of the room, and the woman was able to run outside to safety while the officer held Vender at gunpoint. Other officers arrived and, after a brief struggle, the man was arrested.

The woman told officers that she noticed the door was unlocked when she got home and thought her husband was inside. When she went into her daughter’s room, she says a man jumped out of the closet and grabbed her by the neck with the crease of his elbow, yelling that he had a gun and knife. She told police that she fought back and the suspect began hitting her in the ribs, stomach, and legs. Police say she had bruises but was not seriously injured.

According to court documents, Vender told investigators that he did threaten to shoot the woman and girl, but it’s unclear why he was in that home or if any weapons were recovered. He’s facing charges including aggravated assault, burglary, kidnapping, and resisting arrest.

