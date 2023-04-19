Woman critically hurt after road rage leads to 4-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after police say a case of road rage ended in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Topeka Drive, just north of Union Hills Drive. Witnesses told detectives that it began as a road range incident between a man driving an SUV and a pickup truck being driven by a teen. While both were driving south on 51st Avenue, police say the man in the SUV lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes. His SUV collided with another SUV, which was also pushed into another car.

The woman driving the northbound SUV was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Three other adults were taken to hospitals as well, but none with serious injuries.

Police say the two drivers involved in the original road rage incident stayed on scene and neither showed signs of impairment. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

