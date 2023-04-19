Woman in critical condition after crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is fighting for her life after a serious crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday evening. The crash happened near 51st Avenue and Topeka Drive, north of Union Hills Drive. It’s unknown what led up to the crash, but police say a woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Officers didn’t say if anyone else was hurt.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and found three cars involved in the collision. One vehicle had serious damage to the passenger side, and a white SUV had a bent front hood. Another car seemed to have rear-ended the SUV.

Traffic is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

