Windy Wednesday with below average temps for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for mostly sunny skies in the Valley today with a high of just 83 degrees. Today will be our coolest day this week with afternoon temperatures a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Breezy conditions are expected in the Valley today with southwesterly winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour. In the high country, stronger winds are expected with a Wind Advisory in effect for much of Northeastern Arizona including Flagstaff. The Advisory is in effect form 8am to 8pm today for southwesterly winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for Southeastern Arizona for strong winds and low relative humidity. Fire danger is especially high.

Today’s winds are being driven by a low pressure system dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska into the Pacific Northwest. While this system is too far north to bring Arizona any moisture, it is responsible for the cooler temperatures and wind.

Beginning tomorrow, temperatures start to warm across the state. We’ll be back in the low 90s by Friday and into the mid 90s by Friday and Saturday in the Valley. Afternoon winds stay breezy in the high country, although not as strong as today. No rain is expected for the next seven days.

