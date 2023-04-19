110 ° Day Contest
A terrific Thursday on tap!

Slightly warmer, but nice!
Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, mostly clear and cooler, with lows in the upper 50s.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a breezy, cooler Wednesday across the Valley and the state. Highs this afternoon are reading below the average of 86 degrees for today’s date. Many locations Valley-wide are in the low 80s. A Wind Advisory for northeast Arizona and a Red Flag Warning in the southeast corner of the state is still in effect through late this evening. Wind gusts in northern Arizona topped 50mph late yesterday. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, mostly clear and cooler, with lows in the upper 50s. Expect dry and calm weather conditions for the rest of the week, with a slow warmup. It’ll be sunny and slightly warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s. Highs on Friday will hover around the 90-degree mark, back above average for this time of year.

For the weekend, a weak high-pressure ridge will warm our daytime highs up to the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. However, winds will pick back up by Sunday afternoon through Monday as several storm systems will again bypass Arizona and pass north of the state. Expect windy conditions in northern Arizona, with cooler temperatures through Wednesday — highs around 90 for the Valley.

