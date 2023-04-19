Peoria Police: Two men pretending to be gas company workers attack and rob man at his home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery and burglary that happened on Monday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. on 79th Avenue near Cactus Road. Investigators said the victim reported two men, dressed in yellow reflective vests pretending to be gas company workers, forced entry into the man’s home and assaulted him.

The fake workers, detectives said, robbed the man’s home and stole his Black Ford F-150 with the license plate BYM1992.

Neighbors in the area are now on edge. “Everyone is watching,” said Richard Esposito, who’s lived there for 13 years. “That’s imperative.” Esposito said he was shocked to hear what happened. “They got in, overpowered him, took his keys and stole his vehicle, right out of the garage!”

The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking for your help finding the people who allegedly attacked him. If you have any information, you can submit tips anonymously through 480-WITNESS.

