110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Peoria Police: Two men pretending to be gas company workers attack and rob man at his home

Investigators said the victim reported two men, pretended to be gas company workers, forced entry into the man’s home and assaulted him.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery and burglary that happened on Monday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. on 79th Avenue near Cactus Road. Investigators said the victim reported two men, dressed in yellow reflective vests pretending to be gas company workers, forced entry into the man’s home and assaulted him.

The fake workers, detectives said, robbed the man’s home and stole his Black Ford F-150 with the license plate BYM1992.

Neighbors in the area are now on edge. “Everyone is watching,” said Richard Esposito, who’s lived there for 13 years. “That’s imperative.” Esposito said he was shocked to hear what happened. “They got in, overpowered him, took his keys and stole his vehicle, right out of the garage!”

The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking for your help finding the people who allegedly attacked him. If you have any information, you can submit tips anonymously through 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Foerster started losing vision in her left eye over the course of a few years, and her doctors...
Blind Gilbert artist creates stunning paintings
Gilbert woman creating stunning artwork without eyesight
Southwest Airlines tech issue delays flights at Sky Harbor
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
ASU researchers warning others to be cautious of blister beetles