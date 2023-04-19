110 ° Day Contest
Over the Edge Challenge raising money for Special Olympics Arizona

Registration is open now!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The event is hosted this fall, but registration is now open for the Over the Edge Challenge!

The fundraiser is intended to inspire as well as challenge participants, much like how those who compete in the Special Olympics have to face their fears boldly every day. Use promo code “AZFAMILY” if you want to register yourself or someone in your family!

“Just do it. It’s an amazing opportunity,” Officer Conteras said with the Avondale Police Department. She said she’s been participating in the event for years and that it has been extremely rewarding.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here.

