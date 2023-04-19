Over the Edge Challenge raising money for Special Olympics Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The event is hosted this fall, but registration is now open for the Over the Edge Challenge!

The fundraiser is intended to inspire as well as challenge participants, much like how those who compete in the Special Olympics have to face their fears boldly every day. Use promo code “AZFAMILY” if you want to register yourself or someone in your family!

“Just do it. It’s an amazing opportunity,” Officer Conteras said with the Avondale Police Department. She said she’s been participating in the event for years and that it has been extremely rewarding.

