Lots to do in the Phoenix area this weekend

There's plenty to do this weekend across the Valley, so grab your calendar and start making plans!

Phoenix

April 21: The Dolly Party | Thunderbird Lounge - 710 W Montecito Ave

Celebrate the Queen of Country at this Dolly Parton-themed disco event at one of Phoenix’s premiere lounges. Besides Dolly, you can expect to hear Tina Turner, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Whitney Houston, and so many more of the greats of the same era. Click here for tickets.

April 21-23: Ride the Cyclone | John Paul Phoenix Theatre - 1202 W. Thomas Rd.

A group of teenagers dies in a freak accident on board a theme park rollercoaster, but if they tell their stories, a mechanical fortune teller says they may get a chance at life again. Don’t miss this iconic musical at Phoenix College this weekend for a limited time. Click here for tickets.

April 23: Melrose Vintage Market | The Melrose District - 700 W. Campbell Ave.

The Melrose Vintage Market is back for its spring installment. Grab your pocketbook and get ready to snag some steals at this outdoor market in central Phoenix.

April 21: Fatoumata Diawara | Musical Instrument Museum - 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.

This Afrofuturist artist is one of the icons within her industry, full of surprises and unique stylistic choices specifically to her artistry. This is sure to be a concert that you don’t want to miss. Click here for tickets.

Gilbert

April 22: Arizona Craft Spirits Festival | 335 N. Gilbert Road

Come get your drink on at Gilbert’s craft spirits festival. Offering all spirits at O.H.S.O. will be D3, SanTan Brewery & Distillery, Blue Clover Distillery, Whiskey Del Bac, O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, Adventurous Stills, Wild Hare Distillery, Thunder Canyon Brewery & Distillery, Carefree Spirits Distillery, and Grand Canyon Brewery & Distillery! Tickets start at $20 and can be found here.

Glendale

April 22: Waldo’s World 420 Music Fest 2023 | 2307 W. Glendale Ave.

Want to celebrate 4-20 this weekend? There’s no better place than a music festival surrounded by your best “buds” in Glendale! There’s gonna be live music, food trucks, a lounge, a marketplace full of artisans, and plenty of other 420-friendly activities. Click here for tickets!

April 23: Rauw Alejandro | Desert Diamond Arena | 9400 W. Maryland Ave.

Often called the “King of Modern Reggaeton,” Rauw Alejandro is a Puerto Rican musician bringing the island beats to the stateside! His first album was released in 2020 called “Afrodisiaco.” Just under a month ago, he recorded a single “Beos” with superstar Rosalia! Click here for tickets.

Scottsdale

April 21: Scotty McCreery | Talking Stick Resort | 9800 E. Talking Stick Way

For one night only, music legend Scotty McCreery is headed to Talking Stick Resort! There are only a few more days to get tickets so you’ll want to get them fast before they all sell out. Click here for tickets.

