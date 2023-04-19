110 ° Day Contest
Happy Hour Spots: Tasty Mexico City-inspired deals

Agave Del Scottdale offers fresh food and nearly 200 tequilas
Get chips & salsa for $5, ceviche agave for $9, three enchiladas from $8 and much more during happy hour at this Scottsdale spot!
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you want a great happy hour spot with a really cool vibe, be sure to check out Agave Del Scottsdale! This Mexico City-inspired restaurant has really good quality bites at a good price. Their happy hour is in the bar everyday from 3-6pm. Chef Rodriguez said you won’t find any cans in his kitchen, as just about everything is made fresh. Their ceviche agave is $9 and has octopus, shrimp, white fish, tomato, cilantro, avocado, lemon and olive oil. It is good! They have a variety of tacos (3 per order) like shrimp, pork, beef and more.

Enchiladas Suizas
Enchiladas Suizas(Ian Schwartz)

Each has been marinated in handcrafted sauces and will run you $9 on happy hour. The enchilada suizas are really tasty at $8, with creamy green sauce with gratin cheese and sour cream. If you are looking for the classic queso fundido, it will cost $5 and comes with delish warm tortillas. They have a ton of tequilas too, nearly 200 kinds,, so be sure to sample some and get the night started off right!

