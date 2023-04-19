110 ° Day Contest
Happy Hour Spots: Scottsdale resort serving up a dozen wings for $11

It isn’t a massive menu, but there are deals to be found and it is high quality food at this spot inside the Royal Palms Hotel.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With summer on the horizon we have hotels and staycations on the mind. And that is one of the reasons our happy hour series takes us to the Royal Palms Hotel in Scottsdale.

The Mix Up Bar has a pretty good happy hour we had to tell you about! They offer a happy hour from 4-6 p.m. everyday with half off all small bites. It isn’t a massive menu, but there are deals to be found and it is high quality food. You can snag cauliflower soup for $8.50, that boasts carnitas, cauliflower gremolata, chive oil and smoked paprika. Sounds tasty! How about an artisan cheese board for $10.50, complete with pickled vegetables, assorted nuts and grilled local Noble bread. The hummus plate with olives, cucumber and pita will run you $7.50 on happy hour. If you want that great local Noble bread and their signature dipping pesto, it runs $6. If you want something with a bit more meat on the bone, check out their hoisin wings dusted with sesame seeds, pickled chiles, scallion and cilantro. On happy hour you can get a dozen wings for $11, which is under a buck a wing. Not easy to find these days. After you hit up happy hour, feel free to stroll through the grounds of this beautiful hotel with roots that trace back to the 1920s!

5200 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix — Happy Hour 4-6 p.m. daily

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

