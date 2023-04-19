Crews working to rescue man who fell 100 feet at construction site in Buckeye
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews are actively working to get a man who fell 100 feet down a hole at a construction site in Buckeye Wednesday afternoon.
Buckeye fire crews responded around noon to the area of Miller Road and Durango Street. While details are still extremely limited, authorities called a number of fire engines and rescue personnel to assist in rescue efforts. No other details were immediately released.
