110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Crews working to rescue man who fell 100 feet at construction site in Buckeye

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews are actively working to get a man who fell 100 feet down a hole at a construction site in Buckeye Wednesday afternoon.

Buckeye fire crews responded around noon to the area of Miller Road and Durango Street. While details are still extremely limited, authorities called a number of fire engines and rescue personnel to assist in rescue efforts. No other details were immediately released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

A woman was critically injured after a collision that started as a case of road rage, Phoenix...
Woman critically hurt after road rage leads to 4-car crash in north Phoenix
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office stands Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP...
Arizona boy hospitalized twice before death in state care
Foerster started losing vision in her left eye over the course of a few years, and her doctors...
Blind Gilbert artist creates stunning paintings
New scholarship program in Arizona helps military spouses get degrees