Crews working to rescue man who fell 100 feet at construction site in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews are actively working to get a man who fell 100 feet down a hole at a construction site in Buckeye Wednesday afternoon.

Buckeye fire crews responded around noon to the area of Miller Road and Durango Street. While details are still extremely limited, authorities called a number of fire engines and rescue personnel to assist in rescue efforts. No other details were immediately released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

Buckeye police and fire are on scene of a construction site where a worker fell down a 100-ft deep hole. Durango Road is shut down west of Miller. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Q4GDNxemcc — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) April 19, 2023

