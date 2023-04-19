Brothers work side-by-side at Scottsdale jewelry shop GemTime

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - GemTime is a 4th generation family business that has been around for more than 25 years. Visit and you’ll find two brothers working side-by-side at the Scottsdale store.

George Danayan’s specialty is jewelry, and his brother John Danayan focuses on watches. Their workbenches sit next to each other as they work on everything from Timex to Rolex, replacing missing stones on jewelry, reworking a family heirloom, or creating something brand new for a marriage proposal. The two brothers say they can fix anything!

George and John’s grandfather and father were forced to leave Lebanon due to the civil war and immigrated to Toronto, Canada. Their father started watchmaking and eventually opened his first watchmaking operation. His passion and growth were tremendous and he expanded, moving the family to Michigan where he had an eight-man watchmaking facility. George and John inherited their father and grandfather’s deep passion for this field and brought the business to Arizona.

While it's only been in Arizona for 25 years, this jewelry shop is the culmination of a fourth-generation family business.

They take great pride in their work from quality repairs on watches and jewelry in-house to one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and high-end watches, as well as buy old jewelry or watches.

GemTime Watch & Jewelry Boutique: 7111 E. 5th Ave. #A, Scottsdale | 480-874-8066

