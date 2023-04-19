110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Brothers work side-by-side at Scottsdale jewelry shop GemTime

Visit GemTime and you'll find two brothers working side-by-side on everything from watch repair to custom wedding rings.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - GemTime is a 4th generation family business that has been around for more than 25 years. Visit and you’ll find two brothers working side-by-side at the Scottsdale store.

George Danayan’s specialty is jewelry, and his brother John Danayan focuses on watches. Their workbenches sit next to each other as they work on everything from Timex to Rolex, replacing missing stones on jewelry, reworking a family heirloom, or creating something brand new for a marriage proposal. The two brothers say they can fix anything!

George and John’s grandfather and father were forced to leave Lebanon due to the civil war and immigrated to Toronto, Canada. Their father started watchmaking and eventually opened his first watchmaking operation. His passion and growth were tremendous and he expanded, moving the family to Michigan where he had an eight-man watchmaking facility. George and John inherited their father and grandfather’s deep passion for this field and brought the business to Arizona.

While it's only been in Arizona for 25 years, this jewelry shop is the culmination of a fourth-generation family business.

They take great pride in their work from quality repairs on watches and jewelry in-house to one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and high-end watches, as well as buy old jewelry or watches.

GemTime Watch & Jewelry Boutique: 7111 E. 5th Ave. #A, Scottsdale | 480-874-8066

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Happy hour deals include 50% off Bites, $5 draft beer, $10 signature cocktails and more.
Happy Hour Spots: Scottsdale resort serving up a dozen wings for $11
Happy Hour Spots: Mix Up Bar in Scottsdale
Kids of all musical abilities can feel the beat at the Phoenix Conservatory
Over the Edge Challenge participants are raising money for Special Olympics Arizona.
Over the Edge Challenge raising money for Special Olympics Arizona
Summer fun at the Children's Museum of Phoenix