Arizona Cardinals partner with humane society for doggie draft

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals have teamed up with the Arizona Humane Society for the second annual “Arizona Cardinals Doggie Draft” to get more adoptions for shelter dogs looking for their furever home.

The doggie draft will coincide with the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. From April 24-30, those looking to adopt a new furry friend can visit the team’s Pup Prospect page and check out the draft card for each pup. The card has a bio, age, gender, and size of the adoptable doggie draftee. In addition, a new dog will be featured daily, varying in age and breed.

Adoption fees will also be waived for some pups featured in the doggie draft. For more information about the Arizona Humane Society or to see what other pets are up for adoption, click here.

