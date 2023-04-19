110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Cardinals partner with humane society for doggie draft

From April 24-30, those looking to adopt a new furry friend can visit the team’s Pup Prospect...
From April 24-30, those looking to adopt a new furry friend can visit the team’s Pup Prospect page.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals have teamed up with the Arizona Humane Society for the second annual “Arizona Cardinals Doggie Draft” to get more adoptions for shelter dogs looking for their furever home.

The doggie draft will coincide with the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. From April 24-30, those looking to adopt a new furry friend can visit the team’s Pup Prospect page and check out the draft card for each pup. The card has a bio, age, gender, and size of the adoptable doggie draftee. In addition, a new dog will be featured daily, varying in age and breed.

Adoption fees will also be waived for some pups featured in the doggie draft. For more information about the Arizona Humane Society or to see what other pets are up for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Nonprofit rescuing pet rats abandoned at Scottsdale park
October needs a family.
‘October’ has spent more than 2 years at a shelter; here’s how to adopt him for free
Keaton is now looking for his furever home at AHS’ Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus.
Cat that swallowed 12+ hair ties up for adoption at Arizona Humane Society
Camp Bow Wow
You wish there were human hotels as cool as Camp Bow Wow