Air quality in Maricopa, Pinal Counties remains some of the most polluted in the country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Blue skies in the Valley are often overshadowed by thick layers of brown smog, leading Maricopa and Pinal Counties to have some of the worst polluted air in the country, a new study finds.

The 2023 State of the Air study identifies three metrics: ozone, year-round particle pollution, and short-term particle pollution. Phoenix-metro is the fifth worst in the country for ozone, the seventh worst for year-round particle pollution, and the 13th worst for short-term particle pollution.

Our air quality faces challenges regarding ozone and particle pollution, says Daniel Czecholinski, Air Quality Director for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). “While we’ve achieved significant improvements in overall air quality over the last 30 years from a 70 percent reduction in emissions,” Czecholinski said. “Even as Arizona’s population has grown and our economy thrived — more wildfires in the western U.S. create and transport more ozone and particle pollution into the state, which affects our air quality.”

Senior Director of Advocacy for the Arizona chapter of the American Lung Association, JoAnna Strother, says, “Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer. To ensure a healthy future for Arizonans and visitors to our great State, we must continue our work together to improve air quality.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, research has shown air pollutants can affect some people more severely than others. This typically includes children, pregnant women, older adults, and those with pre-existing heart and lung diseases, like asthma.

According to an ADEQ press release, Phoenix-metro’s rank as fifth in the nation for unhealthy ozone days remains unchanged from the previous year’s State of the Air report. “Also unchanged from last year’s report for the number of high ozone days,” the press release says. “Is the grade of ‘F’ for Gila, Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties, and the grade of ‘C’ for Yuma County received a ‘C.’ The report also shows improved ozone grades for Coconino and La Paz counties and that Flagstaff, Arizona, is one of the country’s cleanest cities for ozone pollution.”

If you would like to learn more and compare how some other Arizona cities are doing, check out the State of Air 2023.

