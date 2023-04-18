110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

YouTube updates guidelines for eating disorder-related content

This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning...
This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that users at-risk for eating disorders could imitate.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the top online video platforms is changing how it deals with content related to eating disorders.

YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that at-risk users could imitate including extreme calorie counting or purging after eating.

The ban is for videos that are not focused on recovery.

For recovery-focused videos, YouTube will allow the content but restrict who can see it.

The platform says only users who are logged into the site and are over the age of 18 will be able to view such videos.

YouTube says it also plans to add panels pointing viewers to crisis resources under eating disorder-related content in nine countries, as well as provide resources about how to create less harmful content for creators who violated its policies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
People have reported gas pumps are covered, or no regular fuel is available at various gas...
Arizona drivers reporting gas stations running out of regular fuel

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care
The truck was seen several hundred feet away from the road.
Rollover crash shuts down Bethany Home Road in Glendale
The justice is being criticized over his dealings with a GOP megadonor.
Clarence Thomas plans to amend financial statements after reports, source says
New body camera footage shows the aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. (KRNV-DT,...
Bodycam footage released from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
US reporter held by Russia on spying charges to stay in jail