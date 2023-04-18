Woman jaywalking dies after being hit by car in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after police say she was jaywalking and hit by a car in Glendale on Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Glendale police were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near 67th Avenue and Rose Lane, just north of Bethany Home Road. Police say an 80-year-old woman was jaywalking when she was hit by a car. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t impaired.

The area of 67th Avenue from Maryland Avenue to Bethany Home Road was closed as police investigated. It has since reopened.

