Weak system brings windy day to Phoenix

A weak system brings winds, but no rain to the Valley.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are cranking up the wind machine for today in Arizona!

A weak, dry frontal system will swing through the state and activate the wind for your Tuesday. Plan on wind gusts of up to 50 mph in northern and eastern Arizona for Tuesday and for Wednesday. We have a wind advisory in place for areas like Flagstaff, and the Rim in the White Mountains. High fire danger will accompany these winds as well.

Don’t look for any rain, just slightly cooler temperatures in the Phoenix metro. Our high Monday was 92, we will fall to around 87 on Tuesday. Temperatures drift to the low 80s for Wednesday with continued breezy conditions in Phoenix.

For Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend, high pressure will build into the region and that will bring our temperatures back to the low 90s. We will stay dry for the next seven days in the Phoenix metro with sunny skies. Have a great day!

