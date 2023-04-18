US Men’s National Soccer players inspire Phoenix kids to dream big, pursue their goals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, or USMNT, prepares for their big game against Mexico Wednesday in Glendale, they made a pit stop near downtown Phoenix Monday. Team USA used its platform today to inspire kids, sharing their stories as children in immigrant families.

A lot of kids grow up wanting to play sports professionally, but not many believe they’ll make it there. Players Sean Johnson and Matt Miazga were there to say anything is possible. “I definitely learned there’s many different cultures,” said 15-year-old Braniya Redd. “When we’re in the field, were kind of like a family out there.”

Johnson knows all too well what it’s like to be the product of the American dream, having parents of Jamaican descent. “The main thing I hope the kids would take away is that they know someone who looks like them, had the same similar background as them went through the process of coming to this country by virtue of my parents giving me that opportunity and being able to achieve the things you want to,” he said.

On the field, home countries don’t matter. “I see myself being in the nationals with Mexico because my mom is from there and I like their team. My favorite player is Chucky Lozano,” said 11-year-old Esteban Cruceta. The sport of soccer is the same in every language and country. “I’ve been playing since I was four and I just think that it’s fun and I like running a lot,” Cruceta said.

The different generations of players training across the pitch represent the sport’s growth in the United States. Miazga says the ultimate goal is not only a sense of direction but a sense of purpose. “Hopefully we continue inspiring these young kids to keep playing and in the future we’ll be sorted out with a stronger foundation,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.