Sun City woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance

The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sun City woman was serenaded with a very special birthday performance! Rowena Zenk celebrated her 107th birthday in Sun City on Friday, and members of the Sun City Ukulele Club gathered in Rowena’s front yard to play some of her favorite songs.

The former ukulele player grew up on a farm in Ohio with 10 siblings, and credits her long life to the home-grown food that nourished her. She also played the organ and volunteered with Girl Scouts for many years. Rowena’s mother was also famous, becoming the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in one trip in 1955!

The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home. Happy Birthday, Rowena!

