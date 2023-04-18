110 ° Day Contest
Sports fan Devin looking for a loving home

Finding Forever is sponsored by 72Sold.com
Devin is kind, funny and easy to get along with. He loves meeting people, too. Finding Forever is sponsored by 72sold.com.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) One of the best parts of our Finding Forever series is not only introducing you to loving children in foster care, but also, taking them out on fun trips around the Valley.

This week we meet Devin, who got to see some amazing birds of Arizona up close and personal. “She’s got that beautiful red tail, now she’s a different kind of Red Tail Hawk,” said Doris Pedersen at Liberty Wildlife bird sanctuary in Phoenix.

That was just one of the neat things Pedersen showed Devin during his visit. Devin got to see hawks and learn all about them. He even had one of the hawks fly right by him during the demonstration! “Look at the neck, there’s like no hair on there, but there is on the side there,” Devin said as he observed some California Condors at the sanctuary.

Ian Schwartz and Devin hit it off quickly, with Devin nursing a broken leg and Ian a newly broken arm. This 12-year-old also loves sports, especially if they are fast-paced. “I don’t like baseball,” Devin said. “I like football because they tackle.”

He was wearing a Lakers hat during our interview, but said he is also a Chicago Bulls fan. Devin did note though, Michael Jordan is the best player in NBA history.

Devin said going to games is something he really loves. “I like going to games like that ... basketball, football games,” he said. “When you go up there, it is cool!”

Devin is kind, funny and easy to get along with. He loves meeting people, too. “Talking to them, making friends,” he said.

He said he is not too picky when it comes to finding a loving family. “A small family, not like one of those big ones that has a lot of people,” he said.

Devin will bring love, a helping hand and plenty of laughter to any family he joins. He is hoping to find one soon and make new memories. Just like his trip to Liberty Wildlife, a day he will not soon forget.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Devin or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

