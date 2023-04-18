Small plane makes emergency landing near Glendale airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Glendale Municipal Airport early Tuesday morning.

Glendale police responded to the area of Loop 101 and Glen Harbor Road around 7:30 a.m. when the pilot said he experienced mechanical issues while taking off. He was forced to make an emergency landing in a dirt patch near the airport. Aerial video showed authorities escorting the plane as it’s being towed away from the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

