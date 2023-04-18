110 ° Day Contest
Rollover crash shuts down Bethany Home Road in Glendale

The truck was seen several hundred feet away from the road.
The truck was seen several hundred feet away from the road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A typically busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in Glendale is closed as officers investigate a rollover crash.

Glendale police say they were called out around 6 a.m. to the area of 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. That’s where officers say a pick-up truck driver was going westbound on Cardinals Way when they lost control and went into Heroes Park. Video from the scene showed a red truck with extensive front-end damage. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

Bethany Home Road is closed from 79th Avenue to 83rd Avenue. It’s not yet clear when the roadway might reopen but drivers are being asked to use an alternate route for the morning commute.

