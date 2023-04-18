Report: Truck driver involved in I-10 hazmat spill near Tucson was drunk during crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/3TV/CBS 5) -- There are new details on the semi-truck driver involved in a deadly crash and chemical spill that closed I-10 and spurred evacuations in February. According to the Pima County Medical Examiner report, 54-year-old Rick Immel was intoxicated, and his blood alcohol level was nearly eight times above the legal limit for truck drivers.

There were several factors when it came to the cause of his death. ″There was some blunt force injuries. There was kind of a slightly upside-down body position belted in the vehicle. He had some underlying medical problems that contributed. We’re not sure how much of the actual gas he breathed in, and he was intoxicated,” Dr. Greg Hess explained.

Dr. Hess said there wasn’t just one catastrophic injury or medical event that contributed to Immel’s death. According to Dr. Hess, the level of impairment from consuming alcohol depends on the person, but it may be part of what caused the crash that ended Immel’s life. ″Certainly alcohol, in general, is a depressant. So, it can make people sleepy; it could slow your response time and affect people in multiple other ways,” he said. ″The upper legal limit theoretically for driving is .08% blood alcohol level. The decedent had 0.312, which is about four times the legal limit.”

However, in Arizona, the legal limit for a commercial driver is 0.04, according to DPS. In addition, the toxicology report shows there was also the presence of chlordiazepoxide. The drug is used to treat anxiety and has a variety of other purposes. Dr. Hess believes the combination of that drug and the alcohol consumed didn’t contribute to Immel’s death. ″The level is low, and at least in my opinion, I don’t think it contributed to anything,” he said.

On Feb. 14, Immel was hauling nitric acid south of Tucson when the semi-truck rolled over, causing the trailer shell to crack open and send fumes of the chemical into the air. I-10 was closed in both directions and a shelter-in-place was ordered for nearby residents. All surrounding schools were also closed after the shelter-in-place was extended. The order was later lifted after crews found no nitric acid in the air.

DPS is still investigating the crash and expected to release its report.

