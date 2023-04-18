110 ° Day Contest
Red light runner causes deadly 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say

Investigators say a car was driving east on the 51st Avenue off-ramp when they ran a red light...
Investigators say a car was driving east on the 51st Avenue off-ramp when they ran a red light at the intersection and was hit by a car going south.(ADOT | ADOT Camera)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a driver allegedly ran a red light and caused a four-car crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a multi-car crash near 51st Avenue and the I-10 overpass. Investigators say a car was driving east on the 51st Avenue off-ramp when they ran a red light at the intersection and hit 21-year-old Neiva Bejarano Zavala’s car that was going south. Both vehicles then crashed into a third and fourth car. The driver of the first car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Zavala died at the scene, and another person in her car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A person from the third car was treated on the scene for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Phoenix police are continuing to investigate the crash.

