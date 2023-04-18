110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Recycling yard fire sends heavy smoke throughout central Phoenix

Heavy black smoke could be seen on traffic cameras in the area.
Heavy black smoke could be seen on traffic cameras in the area.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An apparent recycling yard fire is sending plumes of heavy black smoke throughout central Phoenix.

The fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. Details are extremely limited, and no other information was available from authorities. Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

What's the future of Scottsdale Fashion Square?
The house fire happened near Val Vista and Ray Roads.
Police identify man who died in Gilbert house fire
After the landing, the plane was towed to a nearby hangar.
Small plane makes emergency landing near Glendale airport
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured following a crash in Queen Creek Tuesday morning.
Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Queen Creek