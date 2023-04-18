110 ° Day Contest
Police seek men who pretended to be gas workers, burglarized Peoria home

The stolen truck is described as a 2006 black Ford F-150 bearing Arizona license plate BYM1992.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria police are searching for two men who broke into a home after pretending to work for a gas company, attacked a man inside, and stole his truck on Monday morning.

It happened at a house near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road around 8:30 a.m. Police say a man reported two men knocked on his front door wearing yellow reflective vests and pretended to work for a gas company. According to police, the pair forced themselves into the home and hit the victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peoria police say the suspects then burglarized the victim’s home and stole his truck. The stolen truck is described as a 2006 black Ford F-150 with the Arizona license plate BYM1992. An investigation is underway to find the suspects and the stolen truck. The suspects are described as Caucasian men with tattoos on their arms.

Peoria police say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the Peoria Police Department Tip Phone Line at (623) 773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

