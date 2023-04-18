110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix nonprofit to collect bikes for kids in need this weekend

The group is holding its annual collection event on Earth Day, this Saturday, at three Phoenix-area locations.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you have a bicycle you no longer need? Phoenix nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz is hosting its second collection event of the year this Saturday, which also happens to be Earth Day.

The group’s goal is to collect 1,000 bikes this year. Donated bicycles will then be restored and given away to hundreds of underserved children across the Valley and Four Corners region. Here are the details:

Bicycles will be collected on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Mayo Clinic Scottsdale Campus - 13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
  • ASU Health Futures Center - 6161 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054
  • Phoenix Indian Medical Center (PIMC) - 4212 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is also looking for volunteers to help out between April and July. Visit fb4kphoenix.org to learn more.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

